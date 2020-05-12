Smriti Irani Recalls Her Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Days, Says 'Some Said I Cried A Lot'

On Sunday, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a throwback video of her popular daily soap Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's rolling credits. Smriti became a household name after playing Tulsi Virani on the show.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development uploaded the video on her Instagram, which starred the main cast of all the Star Plus' shows including Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kumkum, and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. She wrote, "The year was 2004...while my politics took me on a new journey, I found my extended family patiently waiting every night at 10.30 for me to come home which though imaginary was still very much ours."

She added, "Some said I cried a lot, many got exasperated by the sheer histrionics on screen but my fondest memories are of those who embraced me, blessed me for we were bound by the magic of a tv screen."

Smriti further reminisced how she made friends and colleagues on the sets of the show. She gave a special mention to her co-actor Sudha and her makeup artist who are no longer alive.

"Countless blessings later as I turn back the clock today I see numerous faces I call friends and colleagues. Some like Sudha Aunty (Ba) and the legendary Pandhari Juker my makeup wizard are no longer with us," she said.

At the end of her note, Smriti urged people to call up their friends and family and connect with them virtually amid the Coronavirus lockdown. "Many are a phone call away; so during this lockdown make a call to an old friend from work.. kya pata they might remember us as fondly as we do."

The star cast of the show including Ronit Bose Roy, Karishma Tanna, Hiten Tejwani, Juhi Parmar, Hussein Kuwajerwala, and Shweta Tiwari also found mentions in Smriti's throwback post.

Created by Ekta Kapoor, Smriti made her acting breakthrough with this 2000's show.