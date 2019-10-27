Smriti Irani, Richa Chadha Share Very Relatable Memes on Diwali
Smriti Irani and Richa Chadha took to social media and shared two very hilarious memes on Diwali. Check them out here.
Image: memes on Diwali 2019/Instagram
Union Minister Smriti Irani shared an Instagram meme which shows the struggle of those sticking to their diet during Diwali. Meanwhile, actress Richa Chadha too shard a cleaning up meme on social media that highlights the woes of those trying hard to keep places spick and span this Diwali. The memes shared by the two personalities are going viral on social media and are being liked and shared across by millions of fans following them.
Read: Housefull 4 Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Diwali Offering Earns Rs 37.89 Crore
Smriti posted a meme based on a scene from Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 thriller Baazigar, featuring Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo. In the meme, Johnny and Dinesh were labelled as "My diet" and "Me eating Diwali mithai", respectively. The scene from the film shows the two nervously laughing looking at each other. Captioning the post, Smriti wrote, "The struggle is Real me and my Diwali Mithai." (sic)
Richa too referred to her 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur to let the internet community have a good laugh. Richa perhaps cleaned her house for Diwali and therefore shared the meme which shows her cleaning the house and ending up crying.
Read: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur's Diwali Pics Will Light up Your Festivities
Check out the Diwali memes shared by Smriti and Richa below:
Read: 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Shares Diwali Wishes from India
Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Lakshmi-Ganesha as They Celebrate First Diwali
