Smriti Irani Serves Maniesh Paul Kadha Instead of Tea, Has New Fitter Look in Selfie

Popular TV reality show host and actor Maniesh Paul posted Instagram pictures from his recent visit to Union Minister Smriti Irani’s house. In the caption shared along with the Insta pictures, Maniesh praised Irani for being a warm host and joked about having ‘Kadha’ instead of tea during the COVID-19 pandemic. They posed for multiple selfies together, where Irani is seen dressed comfortably in a brown suit, sporting a fitter look.

Irani shared Maniesh’s post on her Instagram story with a caption that read, ‘Kadha yukt, chinta mukt.’

While wishing Smriti on her 45th birthday on March 23, her best friend Ekta Kapoor had showered her with some love and a special request. In the post, Ekta had lovingly called her a super mom, wife, friend and leader extraordinaire. She also jokingly asked her to get off the diet as she was making her jealous with the weight loss.

TV show anchor and actor Maniesh is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of his professional and personal life with his fans online. Just yesterday, the actor shared an Instagram post wishing his son Yuvaan on his birthday. The post featured multiple pictures of the father-son bonding together. In the caption, Maniesh talked about he and Yuvaan share a lot of common interests that include love for hair, shoes, nerf guns, movies, music, football, and cricket. Check out this adorable post. Several celebrities including actor Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped his birthday wishes for Yuvaan in the comment box.

Maniesh will be seen sharing screen space with stars like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in Karan Johar's upcoming production titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film will also mark the big-screen debut of popular YouTuber Prajakta Kohli.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here