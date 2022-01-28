Smriti Irani Shares Adorable Video of Ekta Kapoor’s Son Ravie on His Birthday

Union Minister Smriti Irani started her journey with television. Her claim to fame was the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi produced by Ekta Kapoor. The soap opera was also the starting point of the friendship between Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor, which is continuing till date.

Recently, Smriti wished Ekta’s son Ravie on his birthday by sharing an adorable video of him.Smriti uploaded a video on Instagram and wished Ravie with a loving message. The video features cute moments from Ravie’s life. The video also features a photo of Smriti playing with Ravie. The video also shows Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya and Ravie together.

Sharing the video Smriti wrote, “Ravie… you are such a blessing to your Mom & the entire family— loving, vivacious and kind. May God always bless you with good health and happiness! Your Maasi misses you so much. Happy birthday love.”

Ekta Kapoor was touched by this heartfelt gesture. She commented, “This is so adorable! Maaaasi Ravie loves u.” Tusshar also responded to the tweet with clap emojis.

Ekta Kapoor became a single parent to Ravie via surrogacy on January 27, 2019. Ekta’s brother Tusshar also became a single parent to Laksshya via surrogacy. Even Karan Johar was inspired to adopt the same.

Smriti had also wished actress Mouni Roy on her wedding in an Instagram post. Mouni Roy was married, on January 27, to banker Suraj Nambiar. Recalling her first meeting with Mouni 17 years ago, Smriti wrote, “They claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth and much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.”

Smriti Irani is Union Minister for Women and Child Development and the MP from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Uttar Pradesh.

