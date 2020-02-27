Smriti Irani Shares Throwback Pic with Karan Johar and Sakshi Tanwar from Koffee With Karan

Before taking over the role of a politician, Smriti Irani was already a household name for playing the character of Tulsi in the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Recently, the actor-turned-minister shared a throwback picture on her personal Instagram handle, alluding to her showbiz days. The photo from 2005 features Smriti, Karan Johar and Sakshi Tanwar sitting smugly on a sofa and smiling for the photograph. While Smriti dons a burgundy saree, Karan is seen sporting a sky blue suit while Sakshi can be seen rocking a deep turquoise saree.

Sakshi used to play Parvati in another popular serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii which was broadcast around the same time.

The popularity of both the shows brought the lead actors to the limelight.

Karan Johar had called Smriti and Sakshi on the first season of his talk show Koffee with Karan when the picture was taken. Smriti captioned the photo: “POUT MIA alert”, and added, “throwback to a time” when Karan Johar used to smile while taking photos."

Smriti was alluding to Karan Johar’s trademark pout that he can be seen featuring in all recent photos of his.

The Textile Minister also took a dig at the filmmaker’s famous hamper that he gives away to guests on winning the rapid-fire round on Koffee with Karan. She said that she blamed her “weight gain” on those “damn hampers”.

Karan Johar also commented on the fond memory the photo carried and said it may have been the last time he “smiled in a photograph”.

