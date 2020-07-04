Smriti Irani Shares Video of Her First Scene with 'Baa' of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the most popular Indian TV shows of all time in India. With 1,833 episodes, the show was on air for eight years. As the show celebrates its 20th anniversary, actor turned politician Smriti Irani who essayed the role of Tulsi Virani shared one of her first scenes with Sudha Shivpuri (Baa) from the hit TV show.

In a nostalgic post, Irani recalls how the director was not happy with her performance but producer Ekta Kapoor's trust in her made the show history. "20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines, nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through." She wrote, adding, "Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her “can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?” I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history. Today 2 decades later in absentia I say thank you for the belief @ektarkapoor , thank you @monishasinghkatial for first refusing to cast me & then supporting me all the way."

She also thanked the cast and crew of the show who helped her through her journey as Tulsi.

For the unversed, the show revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit, married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani.

Ekta also took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note, recalling working on the daily soap, which successfully ran for eight long years. She shared how people of Gujarat watched the show even when there was an earthquake, along with a video clip of the show's title track.

