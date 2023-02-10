Union Minister and former actress Smriti Irani’s step-daughter Shanelle tied the knot with her partner Arjun Bhalla on February 9 in the presence of close friends and family. The marriage was conducted at Jodhpur’s Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan, a 15th-century architectural splendour. The haldi and mehndi rituals took place a day prior to the wedding on February 8. The couple was already engaged in 2021. Amid the much-talked-about marriage ceremony, the first wedding pictures of the happy occasion surfaced on the Internet, grabbing the eyeballs of eagle-eyed netizens.

In a slew of pictures shared on Twitter, Shanelle can be seen dressed in an exquisite scarlet red, embroidered bridal lehenga, teamed up with a dupatta of the same shade. The groom donned a lavish white sherwani, that he clubbed with a red turban and shawl. The blurry picture captured the newlyweds standing on top of a floral-decorated terrace, sporting smiles.

https://twitter.com/StorriTalk/status/1623803201203097600/photo/3

Another picture of Smriti having a conversation with politician Tane Singh Sodha was also shared by the politician on Instagram. The former actress was draped in a golden and red embroidered silk saree, accompanied by statement golden jewellery. “Participated in the marriage ceremony of respected Mrs Smriti Irani ji’s daughter and conveyed greetings…” read Tane’s caption.

The clicks don’t end here. A sneak peek of Shanelle and Arjun’s haldi and mehndi ceremony also found its place on social media platforms. In the picture, the bride and groom struck a pose under a beautifully lit-up tree, overlooking a glistening pond. The snap also featured a footbridge, embellished with candles.

https://twitter.com/tina661014/status/1623652973636362242/photo/1

Earlier, in 2021, Smriti shared some lovely snaps of Shanelle and Arjun’s hush-hush engagement. Welcoming the groom to their “madcap family,” she wrote, “To the man who now has our heart Arjun Bhalla welcome to our madcap family… bless you, for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father-in-law & worse… me for a Saas… (you have been officially warned) God bless.”

In 2001, Smriti married businessman Zubin Irani. The couple shares two sons together, Zohr and Zoish. Shanelle is Zubin’s first daughter born to the businessman’s former wife Mona. Both Shanelle and Arjun are lawyers by profession. Presently, Smriti is the Union Minister for Women and Child Development. She represents Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha.

