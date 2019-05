Smriti Irani’s Sweet Gesture for Asha Bhosle at PM’s Swearing-in Ceremony is Winning Hearts Online

I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019

She will be PM in 2034 ! — Srikanth 🇮🇳 (@srikanthbjp_) May 30, 2019

App ke mou mein ghee shakar. We can have @narendramodi for 2024 & 2029 then we can have @smritiirani 🙏🙏 — Mazdoor Pappu (@QTheory123) May 30, 2019

Smriti irani is lob ❤..the way she talks..shuts every liberands with facts.n people mocks her for her degree. Education and intelligence is different thing.n unfortunately we have a lot of examples of such people..but anyway liberands will try their best to make modi pm again 😂 — Utkrisht।उत्कृष्ट 😋 (@UtkrishtSingh7) May 30, 2019

No wonder she is special . I respect and love so much to @smritiirani mam. She is one of best diamond in modiji’s treasure . — Mahendra Singh (@msingh7189) May 30, 2019

Asha tai we all love you thx to be part of historic and proud event of independent India feeling sorry for your inconvenience and extremely happy that a wonderful women with a beautiful heart Smriti ji help you. — Dr. Kumud Dwivedi (@DDeivedi) May 30, 2019

I wish ma'am @smritiirani ji strives to bring equality amongst all...@surnell — ತರ್ಲೆ Thimma (@BLRrocKS) May 31, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was re-elected to a second term at the Centre with a thumping majority took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan along with his council of ministers on May 30. The event that saw a 6,000 strong crowd, replete with foreign dignitaries, other politicians and celebrities including Rajinikanth, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut among others saw a certain somebody, who is famed for her voice in Bollywood and globally running into trouble once the event got over. But fear not, like any good minister who cares about the people, Smriti Irani came to the rescue and her gesture is winning hearts online.Following the ceremony, veteran singer Asha Bhosle took to her Twitter and posted about being stranded at the post-ceremony rush and how Smriti Irani helped her out. The Padma Vibhushan awardee wrote, "I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won."The newly inducted cabinet minister too replied to the ace singer's tweet with a sweet emoji.The gesture, by both bigwigs, turns out did not go unnoticed by netizens across India. Replying to the original tweet, a number of people said that in 2034, it is Irani who should be made PM.There were others who just could not stop gushing over Smriti Irani. One user wrote, "Smriti irani is lob (love)..the way she talks..shuts every liberands with facts.n people mocks her for her degree. Education and intelligence is different thing.n unfortunately we have a lot of examples of such people..but anyway liberands will try their best to make modi pm again."While another compared Irani's stint in the Lower House to Asha Bhosle's stint in the music industry. The person simply replied to the singer's original tweet and wrote, "Just like you, Asha Ji, @smritiirani is here to stay."Other's too tweeted,However, there were a few who thought that Asha Bhosle's stature warranted Irani to help her out and hoped the new cabinet minister will be equally helpful to commoners.Notably, Smriti Irani is part of three women ministers who took oath as a cabinet minister for the second term. The other women ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet include Nirmala Sitharaman, who had become the second woman to hold the Defence portfolio after Indira Gandhi and Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal.While the 2014 NDA government had six women ministers in the cabinet, as compared to three inducted on May 30, the newly elected Lok Sabha has the highest representation of women with 78 women MPs, a significant jump from 2014's 62.Follow @News18Movies for more