Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Smriti Irani’s Sweet Gesture for Asha Bhosle at PM’s Swearing-in Ceremony is Winning Hearts Online
Like any good minister who cares about the people, Smriti Irani came to the rescue of Asha Bhosle and her gesture is winning hearts online.
Asha Bhosle with Smriti Irani after Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. (Image: Twitter/Asha Bhosle)
Following the ceremony, veteran singer Asha Bhosle took to her Twitter and posted about being stranded at the post-ceremony rush and how Smriti Irani helped her out. The Padma Vibhushan awardee wrote, "I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won."
I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp— ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019
The newly inducted cabinet minister too replied to the ace singer's tweet with a sweet emoji.
🙏— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 31, 2019
The gesture, by both bigwigs, turns out did not go unnoticed by netizens across India. Replying to the original tweet, a number of people said that in 2034, it is Irani who should be made PM.
She will be PM in 2034 !— Srikanth 🇮🇳 (@srikanthbjp_) May 30, 2019
App ke mou mein ghee shakar. We can have @narendramodi for 2024 & 2029 then we can have @smritiirani 🙏🙏— Mazdoor Pappu (@QTheory123) May 30, 2019
There were others who just could not stop gushing over Smriti Irani. One user wrote, "Smriti irani is lob (love)..the way she talks..shuts every liberands with facts.n people mocks her for her degree. Education and intelligence is different thing.n unfortunately we have a lot of examples of such people..but anyway liberands will try their best to make modi pm again."
Smriti irani is lob ❤..the way she talks..shuts every liberands with facts.n people mocks her for her degree. Education and intelligence is different thing.n unfortunately we have a lot of examples of such people..but anyway liberands will try their best to make modi pm again 😂— Utkrisht।उत्कृष्ट 😋 (@UtkrishtSingh7) May 30, 2019
While another compared Irani's stint in the Lower House to Asha Bhosle's stint in the music industry. The person simply replied to the singer's original tweet and wrote, "Just like you, Asha Ji, @smritiirani is here to stay."
Just like you, Asha Ji, @smritiirani is here to stay ~— mukesh vig (@vigmukesh) May 30, 2019
Other's too tweeted,
No wonder she is special . I respect and love so much to @smritiirani mam. She is one of best diamond in modiji’s treasure .— Mahendra Singh (@msingh7189) May 30, 2019
Asha tai we all love you thx to be part of historic and proud event of independent India feeling sorry for your inconvenience and extremely happy that a wonderful women with a beautiful heart Smriti ji help you.— Dr. Kumud Dwivedi (@DDeivedi) May 30, 2019
People of amethi are so lucky to have a MP who is caring and delivering.— Kashyap Khakharia 🇮🇳 (@just_kashyap) May 30, 2019
God bless you Smriti Maam
Live long Ashaji.
However, there were a few who thought that Asha Bhosle's stature warranted Irani to help her out and hoped the new cabinet minister will be equally helpful to commoners.
Madam, you are a legend and hence @smritiirani ji recognized you and helped you...— ತರ್ಲೆ Thimma (@BLRrocKS) May 31, 2019
Imagine the fate of an ordinary man...
I wish ma'am @smritiirani ji strives to bring equality amongst all...@surnell
Notably, Smriti Irani is part of three women ministers who took oath as a cabinet minister for the second term. The other women ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet include Nirmala Sitharaman, who had become the second woman to hold the Defence portfolio after Indira Gandhi and Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal.
While the 2014 NDA government had six women ministers in the cabinet, as compared to three inducted on May 30, the newly elected Lok Sabha has the highest representation of women with 78 women MPs, a significant jump from 2014's 62.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Shocked to Know that Game of Thrones Season 1 Poster Gave Away the Ending, See Pic
- Netflix Can Stream HDR on OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, While Pixel Phones Get HD Certification
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s