Smriti Irani’s Take on FaceApp Challenge is Just Too Hilarious, Fans Hail ‘The Coolest Minister’

Smriti Irani is the latest celeb to take on the FaceApp challenge, which has sent social media into a tizzy with several famous people trying the age filer to see their older self.

But unlike Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, the Jonas Brothers and several others, who used the app to see how they’d look like when they age, Irani shared a real photo of herself sporting grey hair and wrinkles, thanks to her playing an aged woman in Ekta Kapoor’s blockbuster television show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Sharing the image of her character Tulsi on Instagram on Thursday, Irani wrote, “#when@ektaravikapoor gets to you before the #faceappchallenge #tbt.”

Echoing the sentiments of everyone else, Kapoor—who was the show’s producer and is Irani’s long-time friend—commented, “...and u do it like a boss!!! It was d third leap na .”

Appreciating Irani’s cracking sense of humour, one user wrote, “Coolest cabinet minister everrr!!!!.”

Another commented, “The OG of faceapp challenge .”

Using Kajol’s popular dialogue from her 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a third wrote, “Aap bade hi majakia ho .”

FaceApp initially gained popularity in 2017 when the age filter applied wrinkles and grey hair to photos, and has only resurfaced recently. Now, it uses artificial intelligence to age photos more realistically.

Sharing photos of his older self on Instagram, Dhawan had written, “70 years of reebokXvarundhawan. P.s I didn’t stop training. Alot of people feel this is the way @anilskapoor will look when he’s 100.”

Here’s how the others took the challenge:

