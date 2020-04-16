MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Welcome Baby Girl, See Pic

Smriti Khanna with husband

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame couple Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna welcomed a baby girl on April 15. The actors tied the knot in 2017.

TV serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame couple Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna welcomed their little bundle of joy on April 15.

Welcoming her baby girl, the overjoyed mother posted an heartwarming picture of all three of them on Instagram. She captioned the post as, “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020 (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

Our princess has arrived 💗 15.04.2020

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

Soon after the image was shared various people from the film and TV industry congratulated them.


Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who recently became a father to a baby boy said, “Hey, such great news. congratulations so happy for you guys @smriti_khanna,” while actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest congratulations all my love and blessings to the lil one.”


Actress Dia Mirza, who was last seen in the film Thappad, too expressed her excitement and wrote, “Oh YAYYYYYYYY SO SO SO HAPPY!!! This is the best news. Can’t wait to meet our little angel.”

Gautam too shared an adorable picture in which he is holding his daughter in his arms. Captioning the image he said, “Daddy’s bundle of joy!”

View this post on Instagram

Daddy’s bundle of joy!

A post shared by Gautam Gupta (@mistergautam) on

The couple had tied the knot in the year 2017.

It is only a few days ago that Gautam turned a year older and Smriti had penned a birthday post for him. Along with the note, she shared a video and wrote, “Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you”.


View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you ❤️ Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted. I’m so grateful that your love is mine and our lives are woven together and I feel incredibly blessed to be your wife. I love doing life with you and can’t wait to share parenthood with you now. ILYSM baby ❤️ @mistergautam PS Sorry the birthday gift is a bit late but it’ll arrive anytime now 🍼

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

