Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Welcome Baby Girl, See Pic

TV serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame couple Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna welcomed their little bundle of joy on April 15.

Welcoming her baby girl, the overjoyed mother posted an heartwarming picture of all three of them on Instagram. She captioned the post as, “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020 (sic)."

Soon after the image was shared various people from the film and TV industry congratulated them.





Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who recently became a father to a baby boy said, “Hey, such great news. congratulations so happy for you guys @smriti_khanna,” while actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest congratulations all my love and blessings to the lil one.”





Actress Dia Mirza, who was last seen in the film Thappad, too expressed her excitement and wrote, “Oh YAYYYYYYYY SO SO SO HAPPY!!! This is the best news. Can’t wait to meet our little angel.”

Gautam too shared an adorable picture in which he is holding his daughter in his arms. Captioning the image he said, “Daddy’s bundle of joy!”

The couple had tied the knot in the year 2017.



It is only a few days ago that Gautam turned a year older and Smriti had penned a birthday post for him. Along with the note, she shared a video and wrote, “Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you”.





