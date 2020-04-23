MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Smriti Khanna Gives Post-pregnancy Fitness Goals In Latest Post

Smriti Khanna Gives Post-pregnancy Fitness Goals In Latest Post

Smriti and Gautam’s fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section to drop their best wishes.

Share this:

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have welcomed their first child, a baby girl on April 15. Now, just six days after the delivery, Smriti has managed to turn heads with her jaw-dropping weight loss.

The actress has shared a snap of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her flat tummy. The Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actress wrote, “postpartum day 6”.

A few days back, Smriti had shared an adorable snap with her little munchkin. “Time to go home Please ignore the swollen face and puffy eyes,” read the caption.

Smriti had also posted a heartwarming father-daughter moment on her timeline. Along with the clip, Smriti wrote, “ Friday Night Jazz with his dancing partner”

View this post on Instagram

Friday Night Jazz with his dancing partner ❤️

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Smriti wrote, "Our princess has arrived... 15.04.2020". In the upload, the much-in-love couple can be seen holding the newborn in their arms.

View this post on Instagram

Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

Smriti and Gautam’s fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section to drop their best wishes.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza wrote, "Oh yaaay! so so happy. This is the best news. Can't wait to meet our angel".

Maahi Vij said,” congratulations baby” with a pink heart emoticon.

Welcoming the two to the parent gang, actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, "So happy for you guys. Lots of blessings for our princess. Welcome to the parent gang".


Smriti and Gautam, who have shared the screen space in daily soap Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, got married in 2017.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres