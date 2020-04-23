Smriti Khanna Gives Post-pregnancy Fitness Goals In Latest Post

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have welcomed their first child, a baby girl on April 15. Now, just six days after the delivery, Smriti has managed to turn heads with her jaw-dropping weight loss.

The actress has shared a snap of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her flat tummy. The Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actress wrote, “postpartum day 6”.

A few days back, Smriti had shared an adorable snap with her little munchkin. “Time to go home Please ignore the swollen face and puffy eyes,” read the caption.

Smriti had also posted a heartwarming father-daughter moment on her timeline. Along with the clip, Smriti wrote, “ Friday Night Jazz with his dancing partner”

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Smriti wrote, "Our princess has arrived... 15.04.2020". In the upload, the much-in-love couple can be seen holding the newborn in their arms.

Smriti and Gautam’s fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section to drop their best wishes.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza wrote, "Oh yaaay! so so happy. This is the best news. Can't wait to meet our angel".

Maahi Vij said,” congratulations baby” with a pink heart emoticon.



Welcoming the two to the parent gang, actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, "So happy for you guys. Lots of blessings for our princess. Welcome to the parent gang".





Smriti and Gautam, who have shared the screen space in daily soap Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, got married in 2017.



