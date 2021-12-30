Snake Found in Retirement Home Run by Tamil Actress Fathima Babu

Several participants of Bigg Boss Tamil have made it to the silver screen or small screen. Many of the reality TV stars usually get a lot of opportunities in cinema after their shows. One of them is news reader Fathima Babu who impressed Tamil TV fans with her flawless pronunciation and glamorous avatar in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She got quite famous during her stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, Fathima got the scare of her life when a snake was discovered inside a retirement home in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai. The building is owned by her and according to reports, more than 20 homeless elderly people are residing in the house right now.

Upon spotting the snake, the elderly inmates were scared. There was a huge uproar in the building, with people screaming and running helter-skelter. The situation got so bad that firefighters came to the site. They discovered a 6-foot-long snake inside the house. Peace and order was restored following the rescue of the snake.

Originally from Kerala, Babu had initially started her career as a newsreader on the Doordarshan. She finally stepped into the world of movies through the film Kalki which was directed by K Balachander.

Since then, she worked in many films and simultaneously worked as a newsreader. She worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. Right now, she lives with her husband and children in Chennai.

