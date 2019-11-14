Sneak Peek into One Mic Stand as Shashi Tharoor, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chaddha, Vishal Dadlani Try Stand-up Comedy

Amazon Prime's One Mic Stand has created quite a buzz among fans as it pits five celebrities against five professional comedians before a live audience. With the web series, politician Shahi Tharoor, musician Vishal Dadlani, social media personality Bhuvan Bam and actresses Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha try their hands at stand-up comedy. They will be competing against five popular comedians Zakir Khan, Kunal Kamra, Angad Ranyal, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya.

The promos of the celebrities were released by the streaming app on its official social media handles and the audience is having a fun riot.

While Congress MP, Tharoor talks about people complaining that his English is often too hard to understand, actress Richa points out her relationship with Ali Fazal and the pertinent question of "when are you getting married" she's blasted every now and then. She acts as an expert at dealing with annoying aunties.

Vishal Dadlani, on the other hand, becomes the 'OCD waale chacha', whereas, Taapsee takes a dig at online trolls on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Here take a sneak-peak at their stand up comedy debuts:

Sneak preview of a minute of my stand-up comedy act (it does get better later!) #OneMicStand pic.twitter.com/tgXVZEYOir — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2019

please keep your comments decent on this post, your parents might be watching / @taapsee pic.twitter.com/9vjkM67N4g — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 13, 2019

.@RichaChadha, an actress, stand-up comedy debutante and an expert at dealing with annoying aunties pic.twitter.com/9nGc8kpveL — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 13, 2019

.@Bhuvan_Bam's 17th character is bhuvan as a stand-up comedian pic.twitter.com/c8aTrnRi2t — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 13, 2019

The promo of the show was shared a while ago. As per the streaming giant, the description of the show reads, "They are famous orators, fabulous creators and feisty performers. But what happens when they go in for a fling with stand up comedy? Watch Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Richa Chaddha, Bhuvan Bam, Vishal Dadlani and Tapsee Pannu take to the stage and try to make the audience laugh in this special season of One Mic Stand."

