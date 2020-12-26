Sneak Peek Into Priyanka Chopra's 'Perfect' Christmas Celebration with Nick Jonas

Owing to the pandemic, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had an intimate Christmas celebration at home. The two were seen spreading Christmas cheer with their mushy holiday post on Instagram. Soaking up in the festive spree, Mrs Jonas was seen donning a Santa cap and a pair of bling earrings as she posed with Nick and their adorable pet Diana.

"Perfect, From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year," the actress captioned the post. Take a look:

Nick also shared the same picture on his social media platforms writing, "Merry Christmas everyone! Sending love to you and your loved ones! @pandathepunk and @ginothegerman mommy and daddy miss you pups!"

Priyanka's Christmas gift for her fans was her latest release, We Can Be Heroes. In Robert Rodriguez's film, she plays a mean super nemesis. The film also stars, Christian Slater and Pedro Pascal.

Currently, Priyanka is shooting for the Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled "Text For You". Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. Priyanka's co-star in the film is Sam Heughan.

Apart from this, she has a pretty diverse lineup to look forward to. Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao, which she has also executive produced. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and is also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4.