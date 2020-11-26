Sneak Peek Into Rohan Preet Singh's Romantic Surprise for Neha Kakkar on 1 Month Wedding Anniversary

Much in love couple Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh are painting the town red as they celebrate their one month wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Rohan Preet planned a sweet and romantic surprise for his bride, a glimpse of which was shared by Neha on her Instagram account.

In the video, we see a much surprised Neha Kakkar entering the room which is decorated with flowers and balloons. The two cut the celebratory cake to mark their anniversary with Taylor Swift's Love Story as the background score. The couple is also seen dancing and cuddling before they finally break into a kiss.

"Our First Month Anniversary Today and I must thank you @rohanpreetsingh and your Family for giving me the kind of LOVE I never expected! Sooo Happy!! And #NeHearts here’s a small gift for You all!" Neha captioned the video. Take a look:

Rohan Preet also shared a lovely post for Neha with an unseen picture from their wedding anniversary. In the photo, the two can be seen sharing a hug in their bright red wedding attire. "Hello My Beautiful Doll Life is Sooo Beautiful with You.. It is our First month Anniversary and I still can’t Believe that You are Mine!! I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH MERI ZINDAGIIIII," wrote Rohan Preet.

Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh last month as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She has shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehndi ceremonies.

After completing the wedding festivities, she changed her name on Instagram to flaunt her marital status. Neha added Mrs Singh in brackets beside her name on her verified Instagram account. The singer's name on her verified Instagram account now reads "Neha Kakkar (Mrs Singh)".

The couple was vacationing in Dubai before Neha returned to kick start Indian Idol 12.