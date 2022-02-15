CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Sneak Peek Into Valentine's Day 2022 Celebrations of the Kardashian-Jenner Family

Kardashian-Jenners had a lavish Valentine's Day 2022 celebration.

Kardashian-Jenners had a lavish Valentine's Day 2022 celebration.

Kourtney, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners are going all out for Valentine's Day, with lavish flower displays, exquisitely decorated gingerbread houses, and balloons galore.

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s that Valentine’s Day is a huge deal for several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Every year, their respective partners go above and beyond for the special occasion, and 2022 is no exception.

This year’s Valentine’s Day was more special for some Kardashian-Jenner family members than others. While it was the first one for Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance, Travis Barker, as an engaged couple. It was also extra special for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who recently welcomed their second child together, son Wolf Webster.

Several Kardashian-Jenner family members, from Kourtney to Kylie, took to Instagram to share photos of their Valentine’s Day celebrations, which included receiving special gifts from their loved ones. The Kardashian-Jenner Valentine’s Day celebration looked nothing short of adorable, from flaunting heart balloons to lavish flower displays, as family members offered a glimpse into the same.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her younger son Reign Disick looking dapper before heading to a Valentine’s Day dance with his mother on Instagram.

Travis Barker gave Kourtney  a pair of Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues surrounded by dozens of roses and black candles.
Kourtney and Travis also celebrated the holiday as a family with delicious waffles on the side.
Business mogul Kylie Jenner had her own gingerbread house, complete with cookie versions of Travis Scott and their two children, Stormi and Wolf Webster.
Travis also lavished Kylie with a stunning floral display topped off with a giant pink teddy bear.
Kylie posted a video of the extravagant flowers, revealing that they took up the space of multiple rooms.
Kendall Jenner seemed to have had as much fun as her sisters on Valentine’s Day, taking to Instagram to show off a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
Khloe Kardashian also made a point of documenting her day with her forever  Valentine, her daughter, True Thompson.
Khloe Kardashian also took to Instagram to show off her equally stunning display, which included rose petals, rose-shaped hearts, and a plethora of candles.

While Kim did not take to Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pete Davidson, she was spotted on a date at Cipriani NYC. During her Valentine’s Day celebration with Pete Davidson, Kim also received a truck full of roses from ex-husband Kanye West, who posted a photo of the same on Instagram.

February 15, 2022