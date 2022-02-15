Sneak Peek Into Valentine's Day 2022 Celebrations of the Kardashian-Jenner Family

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s that Valentine’s Day is a huge deal for several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Every year, their respective partners go above and beyond for the special occasion, and 2022 is no exception.

This year’s Valentine’s Day was more special for some Kardashian-Jenner family members than others. While it was the first one for Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance, Travis Barker, as an engaged couple. It was also extra special for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who recently welcomed their second child together, son Wolf Webster.

Several Kardashian-Jenner family members, from Kourtney to Kylie, took to Instagram to share photos of their Valentine’s Day celebrations, which included receiving special gifts from their loved ones. The Kardashian-Jenner Valentine’s Day celebration looked nothing short of adorable, from flaunting heart balloons to lavish flower displays, as family members offered a glimpse into the same.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her younger son Reign Disick looking dapper before heading to a Valentine’s Day dance with his mother on Instagram.

While Kim did not take to Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pete Davidson, she was spotted on a date at Cipriani NYC. During her Valentine’s Day celebration with Pete Davidson, Kim also received a truck full of roses from ex-husband Kanye West, who posted a photo of the same on Instagram.

