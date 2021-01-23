Sneak Peek Into Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding Wardrobe

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding has become the talk of the town. The couple along with their families have already headed to Alibaug and the guests are also lining up for their wedding festivities. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were among the early guests.

While Varun and Natasha are reportedly having a 'no phone policy' to keep their wedding a private affair, paparazzi have been capturing all the happenings at the venue. From the decorations to the music consoles, the photographers are sharing all the close details of the wedding. Apparently, they also caught a glimpse of Varun and Natasha's wedding outfits.

A video doing rounds on social media has a couple of men with a heavily embellished attire which is said to be the wedding outfit of Varun Dhawan. An earlier picture, with Natasha's outfit, also surfaced on the Internet.

It is being speculated that designer Kunal Rawal might style the actor's wedding wardrobe. While Rawal designs the groom's attire, designer Manish Malhotra is apparently the man behind the Dhawan family's look for the function.

A source told IANS, "The guests will start leaving for Alibaugh in a day or two. The accommodation for guests has being done in villas. Kunal Rawal is doing Varun's clothes while Manish Malhotra is designing Dhawan family's look."

According to sources around 200 to 250 guests have been invited at the wedding, although the number would seem dubious in the time of Covid restrictions.

Unconfirmed reports doing the rounds of media have said that the wedding will be a three-day affair, from January 22 to 24, and will be conducted as per Hindi rituals.