Sneha Reddy Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Arha Playing Chess

Southern superstar Allu Arjun and wife actress Sneha Reddy are dotting parents to daughter Arha and son Ayaan. As the pandemic snarled the nation, most of the states were under lockdown with almost everything shut. With shootings halted, actors too got some respite from their busy schedules and spent some quality time with their families. While Arjun made the most of his time with kids, actress wife Sneha treated her 3.9 million Instagram fan with the adorable videos of the family. Recently, the actress shared a cute video of her daughter Arha learning to play the game of chess.

The video posted on Instagram shows the cute little princess adorned in white garb with two ponytails laying the coins on the chessboard. The little Arha looked absolutely adorable as she placed the coins perfectly in their respective boxes. The short clip has gained more than 70,000 likes so far and numerous reactions from fans.

A few days back, Sneha shared how Arjun, who had recovered from Covid-19 last month, was spending time with his kids. The actor was seen happily sleeping on a cot on the lawn of his house while being accompanied by his munchkins. With the song Koi Ankahi Koi Ansuni in the background, the actor was discovering the wonders of the sky along with his little ones.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa, which will release in two parts. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen starring opposite the actor in the movie with Mollywood’s young star Fahadh Faasilplaying the antagonist. The movie will also feature Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the first part of the movie will release on August 13.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here