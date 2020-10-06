Sneha Ullal Says Her Comparison with Aishwarya Rai was PR Strategy: It Didn't Bother Me

Lucky: No Time For Love actress Sneha Ullal has revealed that the numerous comparisons made between her and Aishwarya Rai in the past were just a part of PR strategy.

Sneha made her debut with Lucky: No Time For Love in 2005 opposite Salman Khan and instantly got famous for her uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya.

In an interview to IANS, Sneha said she wasn’t bothered by the comparisons, “I am so comfortable in my own skin and all those comparisons didn’t bother me. Also, that was also their PR strategy on how to describe me. That thing actually emphasised the entire comparison. Otherwise, it may not have been such a big deal.”

Sneha was reportedly discovered by Salman’s sister Arpita Khan when she moved to Mumbai from Muscat. Initially, Sneha thought that she was being pranked when she received the offer for the movie from Salman.

Sneha, in an interview to Hindustan Times, had said that she is a big admirer of Aishwarya Rai for her work and achievements in the Indian film industry. However, she did not like to be compared to her for her looks. She said she wanted to have her own identity. She added that she cannot change her looks but she does not want to be compared. She expressed her desire to be known and recognized for her own work and achievements.

After Lucky, Sneha worked with Salman’s brother Sohail Khan in Aryan, released in 2006. However, the movie did not do too well. She then ventured into Telugu movies with her debut 2008 movie Ullasamga Utsahamga opposite Yasho Sagar, which turned out to be a huge hit.

Sneha has made her digital debut with the ZEE5 thriller show Expiry Date which is about extra marital affairs.