Sneha Ullal to Jasmin Bhasin, Here's a Tentative List of Celebs Entering Bigg Boss 14 House

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere in September. The show promo featuring host Salman Khan is said to launch on August 15 and a teaser was also launched by Colors TV recently.

Salman also shot for the BB 14 promo in Mumbai's Mehboob Studios despite rumours suggesting that he may film the entire season from his Panvel farmhouse with a separate team. However, it remains to be seen how that part of the show is planned out.

Meanwhile, BB 14 is also in the news for the celebrities that will be entering the house in this season. A tentative list is doing the rounds that suggests some popular names in the TV industry will feature in the upcoming BB season. Some of the names in the list are Vivian Dsena, Sangita Ghosh, Alisha Panwar, Jay Soni, Shagun Pandey, Vishal Raheja, Donal Bisht, Shaleen Bhanot, Shireen Mirza, Sneha Ullal, Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin.

It remains to be confirmed who will be the contestants participating in this season of BB.

BB 13 was not only hugely popular but also equally controversial for its contestants, mainly Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. Sidharth emerged the winner in last season and it now remains to be seen if the upcoming season of BB will be able to match up to last season's popularity.