Sneha Ullal's Bridal Photo Shoot Sparks Aishwarya Rai Comparisons Again, See Pics

Actress Sneha Ullal, who debuted opposite Salman Khan in ‘Lucky’, shared a few pictures from a bridal shoot on her Instagram account and people have started calling her “Aishwarya Rai’s Xerox copy” and compared Sneha’s look to Aishwarya’s look from Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical love drama Jodha Akbar (2008). Even when Salman launched the starlet in the 2005 film ‘Lucky -No Time for Love’, she was noted for her striking similarity with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sneha, who got a dream launch opposite Salman Khan, could not make much of an impression apart from her uncanny resemblance to the former Miss World. The actress had earlier said that constant comparisons to Aishwarya Rai in the very beginning of her career worked against her. “Personally, it was one of the greatest compliments that I had. You don’t often get compared to the most beautiful woman of your time. But you can’t be fair if you expect a girl, who is starting out in the industry to be like someone who is already established. It worked against me. Give me five years and I can show what I can do,"

The actress also starred in the 2006 movie ‘Aryan’ opposite Salman’s filmmaker brother Sohail Khan and ‘Kaashh… Mere Hote’ in 2008 but they failed to take off at the box-office, leaving Sneha with no option but to head towards the southern film industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here