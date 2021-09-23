Sneha Wagh, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestant Who is Dominating Headlines

Television actor Sneha Wagh has been in the news after actor Kamya Punjabi reacted to her comment about her marital life. Infuriated Kamya slammed Sneha and accused her of playing the victim card for the show and making up a false narrative about her second husband.

Sneha has been married twice, and her first husband, Avishkar Darvekar, is in the show, Bigg Boss Marathi 3, as a co-contestant. In a recent episode, Shreya alleged that she faced domestic violence in her first marriage and was tortured during her second marriage. She first married Avishkar Darvekar at the age of 19 but it didn’t last long. And, her second marriage with Anurag Solanki also didn’t sustain.

Sneha is well known among Marathi television viewers as she has acted in two daily shows, — Kaata Rute Kunala and Chandan. The actor has also starred in many Hindi Television daily soaps like Jyoti, Veera, and also played the role of Moora in Chandragupta Maurya.

Shreya hails from Kalyan, Maharashtra. She started her acting career at an early age with Marathi theatre. After she divorced Darvekar, she married interior designer Anurag Solanki in 2015. Shreya and Anurag’s marriage lasted only eight months and since then the two have been living separately, but are not legally separated.

Earlier, in an interview, Sneha had shared about her two failed marriages and said, “After two failed marriages, I have realised that men don’t like headstrong women. I have a soft nature and I am also fragile. Even a minor glitch can scar me for life.”

Apart from this, in 2019, Sneha was in talks regarding having an affair with Nach Baliye 9 fame Faisal Khan. Faisal is 11 years younger to her. But both of them had denied all the rumours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here