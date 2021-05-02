Sneha Wagh Loses Father to Covid-19: 'Never Felt This Kind of Pain Before'

Many celebrities from the world of entertainment and their family members are coping with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 second wave. Chandragupta Maurya actress Sneha Wagh has lost her father to Covid-19. The actress shared the sad news on Instagram, saying that after many months of fighting pneumonia and COVID-19, her father has passed away and she is very heartbroken.

“After Battling a month’s battle with pneumonia and covid-19, I have lost my father. Shattering our hearts into million pieces, our biggest and strongest pillar is no more. Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything," read her post. The actress shared a photo of her father alongside the note.

She also shared another post where she called her father a ‘patient’ man. The note read, “Dearest Papa. You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self-worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman. You Will always be our first Hero! Its just heartbreaking that now we have to live with this void, the emptiness without you. We couldn’t say a proper Goodbye! We couldn’t do much! And Now Life Will Never Be The Same Again Ever!”

Sneha has been a part of many popular shows including Jyoti, Veera and Chandragupt Maurya.

TV actress Hina Khan also lost her father recently. Hina was shooting for an upcoming project in Kashmir when she got the shocking news about her father. TV and film actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal also recently passed away due to complications related to Covid-19.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam