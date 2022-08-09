Sneham Foundation Row: Tamil Actress Jayalakshmi Files Police Complaint Against Snehan

Tamil television actress and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jayalakshmi recently filed a police complaint against lyricist Snehan over the Sneham Foundation issue. The actress alleged that Snehan is trying to defame her and tarnish her image.

Earlier, Snehan informed the public through social media that the actress was receiving money from the public in the name of her trust. He further said that he had written to the address on the website twice, seeking an explanation, but did not respond, and when he contacted the mobile number given in it, they told him that he should meet separately. He also said that when he went to the address mentioned on the website, he found that there was no such office functioning there.

He also revealed that actress Jayalakshmi had posted bank accounts in the name of her daughter on the internet and was receiving money from the public for the Sneham Foundation. Lyricist Snehan said that he had lodged a complaint with the Police Commissionerate in Chennai demanding a proper investigation into the matter.

Now, Jayalakshmi has also filed a complaint against Snehan. She later told reporters that she had been running a trust Sneham Foundation since 2018. She said that she has not taken any money from the public for the foundation. However, Snehan is trying to damage her reputation by spreading misinformation in the name of the foundation.

She further said that Snehan had not sent any letter to her seeking an explanation on the Sneham Foundation.

Jayalakshmi also said that she has been doing a lot of charity work with her own money through Sneham Foundation, and since she has gained popularity in the BJP party, Snehan wants to defame her.

