Snehlata Vasaikar Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Stunning White Dress

Snehlata Vasaikar has often surprised her fans with her jaw-dropping fashion choices. Recently, she has shared three photos of herself on Instagram. Snehlata has also explained the reason behind sharing the pictures in her post.

In the photos, Snehlata is seen in a beautiful puff sleeve white dress. She styled her outfit with open hair and minimal makeup. Along with the pictures, she has explained the reason behind sharing the pictures. She wrote “Read this today instead of the caption. Hello, I am Snehlata Vasaikar, of course being an actress, I come before you in different roles. My every role was loved by the audience and by my parents. If something goes wrong, I understand it. Travelled from historical roles to modern roles. Learned a lot from each role, and experience. Still have to play diverse roles, and there are many things to learn from them. But what to say.”

Talking about the trollers, she added, “Hey trollers (First photo in the post), sometimes I feel like fighting with these trollers by putting my hands on my waist. They want to tell you; that your culture is not known by your clothes but by your thoughts. We have to bring down the qualities of big and big ones, many of them are to be practised. Even after saying all these the trollers will not understand anything, nor will there be any change in their behaviour, talking and expressing on social media. On the contrary, they support their wrong statements, comments and some follow them.”

Talking about the second photo, Snehlata said, “(this second photo), looking at the change that has not taken place in them I feel like punching myself on the head. An artist is also an optimist. ‘I am an artist and I have a private life too. When playing a role in a historical series, we try our best to be honest with that personality and realise that the great personality is not us. We artists are just an excuse. If after taking such a role you are taking us in the place of those great personalities, then there would be no greater insult to those great personalities. Again, I prefer to keep real and real life separate.”

She added, “That’s why (this third photo) I feel relaxed. I know you don’t have to explain my side to my parents and audience. Not only are we artists, we are human too. Hungry for a diverse role.”

Snehlata Vasikar’s post has been supported by her fans. One of them said, “Well said ma’am”, and another one wrote, “You are telling the truth.” Others also supported her. The post received more than 11 thousand likes.

Snehlata came into the spotlight after appearing in the Marathi Television series Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. Where she played the character Sohrabai. She has also worked in Marathi films and Hindi Television shows.

