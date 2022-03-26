Snoop Dogg Confirms He Is Collaborating With BTS; ARMYs Cry Tears of Joy, Call It 'Iconic'

Global sensation BTS fans are in for a huge treat! Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has confirmed that a collaboration between himself and the K-pop band is officially happening. The rapper made the announcement during the American Song Contest red carpet. ARMYs have been excited about this since Snoop Dogg revealed in January that BTS had sent him a request to work together. The 50-year-old had earlier said that he learned about the hugely successful K-pop group only through his nephew who showed him videos of the Korean supergroup.

“The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together," Snoop told AV Club.

As soon as the news broke, ARMYs began flooding social media with the hashtag Snoop Dogg X BTS. One user wrote, “Basically we are getting BTS x snoop Dogg Collab, jimin ost, hope world 2, RM3, KTH1, BTS cb, 4 concerts borahae troops we are book and busy." (sic) Another one tweeted, “BTS really went from jamming to young, wild and free as graduation song to having a collab with Snoop Dogg himself. THEY’VE COME SO FAR."

ARMYs mood rn after seeing that:" BTS is Coming"" BTS x Snoop Dogg" "BTS in the Snoop"" Jimin OST is coming"" KTH1 is coming"" Hope world 2"" RM3" " BTS 4 concerts in Las Vegas"" New album"" BTS comeback" " BTS world tour" @BTS_twt #방탄소년단pic.twitter.com/j2Ov1qpRQA — Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭 🇰🇷 (@btstaendard) March 25, 2022

- Jimin OST- BTS x Snoop Dogg- KTH1- RM3- Hope World 2- possibly an album (tour ???)- Vegas concerts (possibly metlife too???)how did we go from starving for months to all of this? pic.twitter.com/i6ms26REKQ — Ahlem⁷ (SLOW) (@hopefulmyg2) March 25, 2022

bts’ next music video with snoop dogg pic.twitter.com/a802NW09VI— grace⁷ 🌨 (@taehyungsrarity) March 25, 2022

Back in January, Snoop Dogg revealed on the Mogul Talk podcast that he had received a request from BTS for a collaboration together. He told the hosts, “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that sh**.”

