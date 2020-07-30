Snoop Dogg Doesn't Rate Eminem Among Top 10 Rappers of All Time

Speaking to The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, rapper Snoop Dogg said that he doesn't rate Eminem among the top 10 rappers of all time. Snoop Dogg credited Dr Dre for Eminem's success, calling him the "dopest producer in hip-hop".

Dr Dre produced The Slim Shady EP in 1999. "Eminem! The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou-wow. (Dre) has probably put Eminem in the position where he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game feels like that he's top 10 lyricists and all that comes with it. That's just because he's with Dr Dre, and Dr Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find," Snoop said.

Dr Dre had launched Snoop Dogg too, first working on the theme song of the 1992 film Deep Cover and then on Dr. Dre's debut solo album The Chronic along with the other members of his former starting group, Tha Dogg Pound.

When asked why he didn't rate Eminem in his top ten list, the Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker named other rappers he considered better: "Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J... like Ice Cube."

Snoop said that she still considered Eminem as "one of my teammates, one of my brothers... But when you're talking about this hip-hop s**t that I can't live without, I can live without that."