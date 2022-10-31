Snoop Dogg Shares Viral Video of Little Girl Dancing to Saami Saami, Rashmika Mandanna Reacts

Actress Rashmika Mandanna shot to national fame with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. While her signature dance steps from the Saami Saami song spread over social media like wildfire, its fever doesn’t seem to be settling down yet. American rapper Snoop Dogg has now shared a viral Video of a cute little girl doing the Saami Saami step.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper took to his Instagram handle and shared a viral video of a little girl dancing with all the cute expressions and nailing the famous Saami Saami signature dance step. The clip was originally shared by Twitter user Tejaa who had also tagged Rashmika.

In the video, the little girl, clad in school uniform, is seen performing the signature moves of the song – that too with admirable precision – along with her friends. She even lip-synced to the lyrics while executing the gracious moves, not to mention that the other kids too are seen totally slaying with their moves. Having seen this, Rashmika Mandanna also commented on the post that he shared. She said, “Love it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)



Meanwhile, several other netizens took a liking to the viral video. One of them wrote, “Okay pop off!! This is adorable”. Another one commented, “She’s killing it! Her backup dancers need to get it together!” Someone also said, “Her eyes and her grace!!!”.

The actual ‘Saami Saami’ song featured Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Originally sung by Mounika Yadav in Telugu, the song is all about the feelings that Srivalli (played by Rashmika) has for her romantic interest (Allu Arjun). The dance moves in the song, choreographed by Sekhar Master, were quick to capture hearts, prompting even celebrities like Ananya Panday, Australian cricketer David Warner’s daughters and Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul to groove to its irresistible beats.



On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in the much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2’, where she will be reuniting with Allu Arjun. She will also be seen in Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

