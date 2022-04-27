Snowdrop Ep 12 Review: Jisoo Regains Trust in Jung Hae-In, ANSP Shows Their True Colours in Tearjerker Episode

Snowdrop’s 11th episode ended with Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Yeong-ro (Jisoo) kissing each other, finally accepting their love amid the political turmoil and the hostage situation. However, things take a serious turn soon and the lovers don’t get much time to enjoy and cherish their time together. ANSP’s Gang-mu is now completely against his team as the political scheme is clearer than ever. He and Soo-ho begin to trust each other as well because they are left with no other option.

They plan to reveal everything to the students but they don’t know that there is someone betraying them from within the Hosu University dorm. There is another spy in their midst who secretly leaks their plan to the ANSP (Agency for National Security Planning), which now has no other option than to kill all the students.

However, the Director of the ANSP, Eun Chang-su wants to save his daughter Yeong-ro before the agency bombs the entire dorm, killing the students and the North Korean spies. They plan to make it appear as if the spies were responsible for the bombing, despite their several attempts of trying to save the hostages.

Yeong-ro’s friends are still unaware of her identity but she plans to talk to her father and convince him to save everyone in the dorm and not just her. Meanwhile, Kang Cheong-ya who is coming to terms with Soo-Ho’s betrayal and trying to figure out whether betraying the North would be the right thing to do, finds out that the order to kill her Comrade was given by none other than his father from North.

On the other hand, Han-na’s plan to send the tapes on ANSP to the press fails.

Meanwhile, the audience is in for another big surprise. When Bun-ok is suspected of being the spy who told ANSP about the hostages’ plans, she talks about Soo-ho and says that he left the dorm on the Open House day, which was on December 3. Suddenly, Gang-mu recalls that they intercepted a message from someone in the dorm on December 5 saying that they hope to go to the North as soon as possible. Earlier, the ANSP team had assumed the message is from Soo-Ho who is still in the dorm but now he realises that there was another North Korean spy in the dorm all along, even before Soo-Ho came to the South.

They search the dorm and find a radio hidden inside a chicken in the kitchen. The cook Oh Deok-shim becomes the obvious suspect and she breaks down during their interrogation.

Later in the night, Yeong-ro meets her father at the exit to convince him to save others as well. With the SWAT team ready to break in, he signals them but before they can enter, Yeong-ro shields Soo-Ho which prompts her father to ask them to stop firing. Soo-Ho, Yeong-ro and Gang-mu shut the door and escape just in time but Tae-il, who was present in the scene, asks one of the snippets to shoot Chang-su. His plan is to remove him from his way so that they can bomb the dorm and not be concerned about saving Yeong-ro.

He later blames the attack on the spies. The ANSP’s brutalities are not hidden anymore, and neither do the makers sugarcoat their actions. The agency, whose real-life counterpart faced criticism for human rights violations, finally shows its true colours and gives a glimpse of how horrific things were during the pro-democracy movement in South Korea.

Another fact that the makers of Snowdrop try to push in every other episode is that the agency does not bat an eye while framing innocent student protestors as North Korean spies. The K-drama which had a mix of romance and politics at the beginning has become a full-fledged political drama now, with love taking the back seat.

With just four episodes left, it would be interesting to see whether the hostages come out alive and reveal the truth or the politicians get away with this as well. Snowdrop is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

