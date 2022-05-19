Snowdrop Ep 15 Review: Jisoo, Jung Hae-in Say Their Goodbyes, New Secrets Are Revealed

The penultimate episode of Jung Hae-in and Jisoo’s Kdrama Snowdrop has dropped and there are a lot of things that we need to wrap our heads around. The North Korean spies- Lim Soo-Ho, Joo Gyeok-chan, Lee Eung-cheol and Cheong-ya might finally have a way to escape as the latter has returned with the money and also has arranged for transport for them to leave South Korea. They almost succeed in escaping but that would mean a happy ending for them and this is how hardly K-dramas end.

The spies are not the ones worried about their fate. Now that Chief Ahn knows Nam Tae-il’s lover Cheong-ya is a North Korean spy, he has left no stone unturned to humiliate him and give it back to him for harassing him. However, Ahn finds out soon that his money has been stolen by Cheong-ya. Before the ANSP agents decide to blow up the dorm, killing the spies and the students, who now know about their political scheme, Director Eun Chang-soo, his wife and Han-ah arrive at the scene. While all the three men and their wives are pointing fingers at each other, they get a call from the spies who inform them that their money is with them and that if they blow up the dorm, they will lose the money forever.

Meanwhile, up in the North, Lim Ji-rok, who was Soo-Ho’s adoptive father, unveils that his colleague Su-ryeon is the biological mother of Soo-Ho and she had abandoned him for her political career. He tries to pin the blame for his failure on her. She still doesn’t move from her decision of getting Soo-Ho killed. Lim Ji-rok however gets arrested.

Before leaving, Soo-ho and Yeong-ro share their last goodbyes. The former will leave with his team following which the hostages along with Gang Mu, Miss Pi and others will escape. Before leaving, she wants to give him her mother’s scarf but Soo-ho returns it. He, in turn, gifts his sister’s locket to her again.

On the other hand, Comrade Joo, who seemed to have a soft corner for Bun-ok exchanged glances with her before leaving and that left us a little disappointed because whatever spark they had shown before began and ended with them just looking at each other.

Another important incident occurs. Miss Pi’s past life and the connection she had with Bun-Ok are revealed. She was actually’s Bon-ok’s sister’s friend but she got involved with Pi’s fiance. Her sister was later framed as a spy with the help of the information Chief Ahn extracted from Miss Pi through blackmail and torture. This led to her suicide. After knowing the truth, Bun-ok contemplates secretly helping Chief Ahn.

However, the major plot twist of the episode comes in the form of Kim Man-dong, Hosu’s facility manager, who had also helped Soo-Ho to hide the first time he crashed into their dorm. The old man is revealed to be the North Korean spy who was hiding among them. He is to kill Soo-Ho and his comrades as they have failed in their plan.

The plot twist at this point seemed a bit forced although it is understood that the purpose of the revelation was to create a conflict which would prevent our main characters from getting their happy ending. The last episode will seal Soo-Ho’s fate as he is going to come back to save Yeong-Ro, despite having the perfect opportunity to escape.

Snowdrop is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

