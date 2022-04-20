Snowdrop Episode 11 Review: Jung Hae-in and Jisoo Finally Share Their First Kiss as the Spy Changes His Mind

Convinced that neither the North nor the South has any plans of rescuing their respective people, Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in) joins hands with ANSP’s Gang-mu, who was held hostage inside the dorm. In order to do that, he had to betray the trust of Comrades Cheong-ya and Joo Gyeok-chan, who are now understandably harbouring anger for him. Comrade Eung-Cheol, however, trusts his leader and chooses to stand by him. However, both of them don’t give up on their angry teammates and are still trying to convince them to join their side.

Meanwhile, Soo-Ho and Gang-mu have put their plan into action. They decide to record Nam Tae Il’s confession and send it to the media to stop the ruling party in the South from winning the election. He looks for an empty tape and finds Yeong-Ro’s recording from the time they first met. He hears her confession and doesn’t know how to react to that.

Chung-ya offers Bun-ok money and a gun and asks her to keep an eye on the hostages. She takes it as an opportunity to show them that she has the upper hand and feels good about the fact that finally, she can order around the people who didn’t see her beyond her economical status. Her insecurities make her forget where her loyalties lie and she is focused on only her survival. However, sensing that both Chung-ya and Comrade Joo have been held hostage by Soo-Ho and Gang-mu, she lures Young-Ro and holds her at a gum point to rescue her.

Miss Pi arrives at the right moment and snatches the gun from her and challenges her to shoot her. She also reminds her how her sister was falsely implicated as a Northern spy. She shoots Miss Pi but realises the gun has been empty all along.

Back at the dorm, the newly formed allies Soo-Ho and Gang-mu reveal everything to the hostages and let them roam freely. They ask Miss Pi to supervise them. They are also informed that the hostages that were released have been taken to ANSP’s base instead of their homes. And despite several warnings, Bun-ok still tries to save her own skin and contacts ANSP through Miss Pi’s hidden radio but is stopped by Gung-mu just in time.

Soo-Ho doesn’t give up any chance to convince his tied-up Comrades that the North is not coming to save them. However, Comrade Joo mocks him and says that he was ordered a long time back to kill him if he senses any change in Soo-Ho’s ideology.

Yeong-ro overhears this conversation. By now, her hatred toward him seems to be going away and she tries to cheer him up. They go to the place where Soo-Ho was hiding originally and she makes him coffee from her late mother’s coffee machine. She says that each sip of the coffee would erase a bad memory. Soo-ho leans forward and kisses her and asks her to forget this memory as well.

Up until now, the series has not been able to maintain a consistence pace. The painfully dragged scenes do not help in either establishing the characters or adding anything crucial to the narrative. However, the last couple of episodes has a lot of things unfolding at once, which makes one stick to the series. Bun-ok (Kim Hye-yoon) proves her calibre as an actress as, like a pendulum, she is constantly swinging from her insecurities to finally a sense of security, even if it means siding with the ‘enemies.’

Her selfishness makes the audience hate her but one can’t help but relate to her reasons for choosing herself over everyone who looked down on her. Her egocentrism is constantly challenged by Miss Pi and the girls of room 204, especially Go Hye-ryeong (Jung Shin-hye), who is fierce and to the point in her acting.

Jisoo has always been a hit and a miss when it comes to conveying her emotions. However, in the final kissing scene

with Jung Hae-in, she nails the role of a young college girl who is experiencing her first kiss ever and is nervous about it.

Snowdrop is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and will have 16 episodes in total.

