Snowdrop Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Jisoo Says Blackpink Members Were Excited for Her K-Drama Debut

Snowdrop, one of the most highly-anticipated K-dramas of recent times, has made its way to Disney+ Hotstar and will also be available in Hindi. Intriguing characters, outstanding storytelling, and a fantastic cast - Snowdrop is a show that will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster full of excitement, action, and romance.

Featuring BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Something In The Rain star Jung Hae-in, the 16-episode series explores the forbidden love between a South Korean girl and a North Korean spy during the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea. The drama is written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, the duo behind the 2018 thriller Sky Castle.

Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in) plays a graduate student who is discovered covered in blood by Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo), a female university student and hides him from the government in her dorm room at her women’s university. However, it is revealed that Soo-ho is not who he appears to be. Against the backdrop of political upheaval, the pair’s story unfolds and the two develop a romantic relationship.

Talking about her band’s reaction, Jisoo, who is debuting as the leading actress in Snowdrop, said, “They were overly excited about sending me a coffee truck to the set. They looked forward to it more than anything else, and fought over who’d get to send the first one. They promised me they’d watch the show when it airs, and asked me to give them some spoilers I hadn’t told anyone else. I didn’t, of course (laugh). I think their promise motivated me to work harder,” said Jisoo.

