'So Aryan Khan Is Innocent': Sanjay Gupta Asks Who Will Compensate Shah Rukh Khan After HC Bail Order

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has reacted to Bombay High Court’s detailed bail order granting bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others in the Mumbai drug bust case. The court said that prima facie it has not found any positive evidence against the accused (Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha) to show that they had conspired to commit an offence tearing through the prosecution’s case.

The court said that WhatsApp chats from the phone of Aryan Khan show that nothing objectionable was noticed to suggest that he, Merchant and Dhamecha along with other accused in the case hatched a conspiracy of committing the offence in question.

Gupta took to his Twitter account and wrote, “So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court. Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through.” The director had previously called out Bollywood for staying silent during Shah Rukh Khan’s “moment of crisis".

“Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL," he had tweeted at the time.

On the work front, Sanjay Gupta recently announced that he is set to begin work on his next film, which is a “complete departure" from his previous movies. The 52-year-old director, whose debut feature was 1994’s Aatish: Feel the Fire, is synonymous with crime-action and gangster films like Kaante, Shootout series, and Mumbai Saga. Gupta last month announced his home production Visfot, a thriller starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan. Directed by Kookie Gulati of The Big Bull fame, the movie is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors.

