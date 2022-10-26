So Cute! Disha Patani Poses In Sexy Mini Skirt, Showers Love On Her Dog in Random Clicks; See Post

Disha Patani is one of the most adored actresses in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey’s directorial MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and gave several hits like Baaghi 2, Malang, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff. Apart from her movies, the actress is known to be a pet lover. The Malang actress never skips a chance to share adorable pictures on Instagram as she showers love on them very often. The charming actress never fails to leave her fans smitten with super cute photos of her pets. Now, the Baaghi 2 actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share her adorable pics with her furry friends.

In a post featuring random clicks, Disha Patani is seen glowing in a sans-make-up look as she cutely plants a kiss on her pet dog’s nose. As we scroll further, we see a close-up shot of her pet dog’s face. Next, we see Disha posing in front of a mirror wearing a sexy miniskirt. These pictures are followed by two clicks of her pet cat and a cute duck. The random pictures of her pet friends have left the internet smitten.

She captioned the post as, “Random,” and added a bear emoticon.

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actress. One of the fans wrote, “So cute,” another added, “Ducks after bike ride.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The movie also starred Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor.

Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen.

