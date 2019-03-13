So Happy For You Sister: Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Congratulates Brie Larson for Captain Marvel

View this post on Instagram

um hi so gal gadot wonder woman herself posted my art on her ig stories to support brie larson’s captain marvel. i can’t put into words how incredible happy i am not only for it being my art but for them supporting each other. i make this kind of art to bring women together and show how important female leads are for us. thank you😭 ALSO GAL AND BRIE I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH i’m just a 17 year old fan girl i can’t help myself thank you for coming to my ted talk