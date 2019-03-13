English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
So Happy For You Sister: Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Congratulates Brie Larson for Captain Marvel
Gal Gadot took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate Brie Larson for her performance in the film.
Gal Gadot took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate Brie Larson for her performance in the film.
When it comes to female superheroes, there are a handful of names that comes to our mind. Recently, Marvel Studios introduced their first female led superhero film, Captain Marvel. Before Brie Larson helmed the role, the audience was already familiar with DC's female superhero Wonder Woman featuring Gal Gadot in the titular role.
On Tuesday, Gadot took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate Larson for her performance in the film. Sharing a fan art of Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman, Gadot wrote, "I'm so happy for you sister! Congrats."
Pleased by the actress for sharing her fan art, creator Maxy wrote, "um hi so gal gadot wonder woman herself posted my art on her ig stories to support brie Larson's captain marvel. i can’t put into words how incredible happy i am not only for it being my art but for them supporting each other." Stressing upon the importance of female leads she added, "I make this kind of art to bring women together and show how important female leads are for us. thank you. " The 'fangirl' also thanked them for attending her ted talk.
Talking about box office collections, Captain Marvel already collected over USD 455 million worldwide and become the second biggest superhero movie opening and the sixth biggest worldwide opening ever, as per Hollywood film trade analyst and film critic Scott Mantz.
um hi so gal gadot wonder woman herself posted my art on her ig stories to support brie larson’s captain marvel. i can’t put into words how incredible happy i am not only for it being my art but for them supporting each other. i make this kind of art to bring women together and show how important female leads are for us. thank you😭 ALSO GAL AND BRIE I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH i’m just a 17 year old fan girl i can’t help myself thank you for coming to my ted talk
