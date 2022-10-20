So Hot! Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Skintight Bodysuit, Clicks Sexy Mirror Selfies; Check Here

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian never fails to impress her fans with her steamy social media posts. The Kardashians star often hits the headlines for her fine sartorial choices, and when it comes to dressing up, needless to say the TV star aces it every time. The actress wreaked havoc on social media again, when she shared a couple of steamy mirror selfies in a steamy outfit and we are all for them.

The Skims CEO took to Instagram to show off her latest outfit, and she looked absolutely breathtaking while doing it.In the photo, simply captioned, “Hi,” Kardashian can be seen posing in front of her mirror while showing off her famous derriere and a hint of sideboob, draped in a lavender catsuit that she tagged as Skims—suggesting it to be a yet-to-be-released offering.She rounded off her look with knee-high boots and a silver purse too tiny to fit much of anything inside.

Take a look at her post here:

Many people took to the comment section to hype up the reality star, including Paris Hilton, who commented with a heart-eye emoji on the post. Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha,”in reference to the Good American CEO’s previous photo in the same catsuit.

While Kim opted for mirror selfies, the youngest Kardashian sister posed in front of a ladder. Donning the same catsuit, which features a halter neck with a backless design and silky fabric, Khloe chose to spice up her look with an oversized silver chain necklace and thigh-high holographic boots that were sure to catch your eye.

Both sisters looked absolutely breathtaking as they twinned in their outfits.

Kim Kardashian recently hit the headlines when she revealed she and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidsn got intimate in front of a fireplace only to honour Kim’s grandmother and follow her advice! As reported by Hola!,during episode 4 of season 2 of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old mom of four, told her grandma Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon, her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian that while she was staying at a hotel with Pete in Los Angeles, she remembered one of MJ’s saying.

Then added, “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you.” Kim added, “I know that’s really creepy.”

For those unaware, the former couple started dating in November 2021 after Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live where they shared a kiss, and they got serious fast. It’s safe to say Davidson might be feeling down after the physical modifications he made for the Skims founder. By March he already had a branding of her name and multiple tattoos, including one that said “my girlfriend is a lawyer,” which Kim is not.

