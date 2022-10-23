So Hot! Kylie Jenner Strikes Sensuous Poses Dressed in Cleavage-Baring Black Lingerie; See Pics

American reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner never fails to impress her huge social media following with her posts. The mother of two can effortlessly impress her fans with titillating outfits.She often flaunts her skin in rather revealing outfits, leaving the netizens speechless. She has once again left social media users drooling as she strikes sensuous poses dressed in sexy sheer black Lingerie.

The make-up mogul on Sunday took to Instagram to share yet another set of bold pictures. She is seen donning risqué black lingerie posing alongside white pillows on bed. She looks absolutely breathtaking with semi-wet hair and glossy lips. She captioned the post, “in ur dreams❤️‍🔥.”

Check out her pics below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@if.kylie)

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Immediately, her post was filled with comments, praising the star for her boldness. The post garnered more than 35 lakh likes within 8 hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has shared steamy pictures on social media. Earlier, the makeup mogul shared another set of hot pictures from the same photo shoot. Along with the pics, she wrote, “Couldn’t think of a caption.”

Recently, during one of the recent episodes of The Kardashains, Kylie spoke up about her saggy boobs and postpartum body. The mother of two shared how she was in love with her body and she felt really good about it when her sister Kendall Jenner asked if she would wear a coat during their trip to Las Vegas. Kylie had mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress yet.

Kylie had said, “Nothing’s stopping me. I feel really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like, ‘I love my body’. I’m embracing my PP body – postpartum.”

This is not the first time Kylie has opened up about her body and how pregnancy has affected it. During a candid conversation, Kylie opened up about weight gain and shared that her weight fluctuations prompted her to hit the gym to try and get back in shape.

Read all the Latest Movies News here