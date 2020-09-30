So Inspiring: Priyanka Chopra's Congratulatory Wish for Sonu Sood on Being Honoured by UNDP

Actor Sonu Sood has been honoured with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for helping thousands of migrant workers reach home during the lockdown.

Soon after the announcement, Priyanka Chopra extended a congratulatory wish to the actor on Twitter. She wrote, "Congratulations @SonuSood . So well deserved! You continue to do God’s work and it’s so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do (sic)."

In response, Sonu wrote, "Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra.You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love."

On being honoured by the UNDP Sonu said, "This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done in my own humble way for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals."

Apart from arranging transportation facilities for migrant workers to help them reach homes during lockdown, Sonu also looked after the educational needs of underprivileged students. He recently launched an initiative to provide full scholarships for higher education to students facing financial challenges.

The award was presented to him via a virtual ceremony.