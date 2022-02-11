'So Many Twists, Turns...': Vaithegi Kathirunthal Director Siva Sekar After Last Episode

Tamil TV show Vaithegi Kathirunthal, which premiered on December 20, 2021, is likely to go off air soon. The show’s low TRPs are thought to be the main reason for its discontinuation. This has led the director of the show to share an emotional note with its fans in a post on Instagram.

In an emotional statement on Instagram, Director Siva Sekar wrote, “There are so many twists and turns in life. I travel in search of the next unexpected turn of the event with even more positive energy. Many thanks forever to those who have encouraged and inspired me on my journey, and to all those who have travelled with me.”

It is being reported that the lead actor Prajin left the show due to movie commitments. Fans of the show were disappointed after hearing that Prajin had left and within a few days of Prajjin’s announcement, the makers announced a wrap-up for the show.

Sharanya Turadi, who played the role of Vaithegi in the Tamil daily soap Vaithegi Kathirunthal, has also shared an emotional note on social media. She wrote, “Choosing to stay calm through this toughest time. Thank you all for standing by me through the toughest of times. For those who are jumping to conclusions without giving a seeming thought of how it hurts when someone’s hard work is trashed so easily, I’ve got nothing to say but good luck. What breaks me won’t destroy me. I will come back stronger.”

The Vaithegi Kathirunthal series was based on the story of a girl, Vaidhegi, who was lost at a village fair. When she grows up, she is called Poornima, and falsely testify in court to make her living.

Actor Munna, who replaced Prajin in Vaithegi Kathirunthal, will soon be seen with Sharanya in an upcoming project on Vijay TV. Though it has not been officially announced by the makers, fans of Sharanya and Munna are looking forward to seeing them again on the small screen.

