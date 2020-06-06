So Proud Of You, Nisha: Sunny Leone Posts Adorable Pic Of Her Daughter Taking Horse-riding Lesson

Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha attended her first ever horse-riding lesson, and proud mommy captured the adorable moment. The actress took to her social media to share the lovely photo of her daughter riding the horse.

In the picture, Sunny's four-year-old daughter can be seen sitting on a horse in balance, while her face covered with a mask.

"Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you," Sunny captioned the post.

Sunny is currently staying in Los Angeles. She along with her husband Daniel Weber and three kids flew to the US from Mumbai a few weeks ago because she felt they were safer in America than in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Times Of India, when Sunny was asked about her plans of returning to India, she said, "I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India."

Explaining why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunny said, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."