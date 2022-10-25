'So Sorry For Your Loss,' Anupam Kher Expresses Condolences to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Husband’s Death

Actor Anupam Kher shared his condolence for Biocon chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on the demise of her husband John Shaw. Replying to Kiran’s tweet, announcing the news of John Shaw’s death, the actor wrote, “Dearest Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw I am so sorry for your loss! John apart from being brilliant was also a kind and compassionate man. With a wonderful sense of humour! May God give you the strength to deal with this loss. RIP John Shaw! Om Shanti!”

See his post here:

Dearest @kiranshaw ! I am so sorry for your loss! John apart from being brilliant was also a kind and compassionate man. With a wonderful sense of humour! May God give you the strength to deal with this loss. RIP #John! Om Shanti! 🙏 https://t.co/G6elWo4HlV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 25, 2022

Posting a picture of herself with John, Kiran Shaw wrote, “I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor, and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly.”

I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly pic.twitter.com/b0qv6ZGI2D — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 25, 2022

Several others including Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also shared his condolence and wrote, “Sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences. May he rest in peace.”

Sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences. May he rest in peace. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 25, 2022

John Shaw died on Monday morning at the age of 73. The ex-Biocon vice chairman, who had been undergoing cancer treatment for some time, was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru where he breathed his last. The cremation took place at the city’s Wilson Garden Crematorium on Monday evening.

John, a Scotsman, and Indophile was the CEO of textile manufacturer Madhura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999 as vice chairman and non-executive director. Here, he served for over two decades before retiring in July last year,

In 1998, John tied the knot with Kiran Mazumdar. He was also a foreign promoter and member of the advisory board for several Biocon Group companies. He also served as the CEO of the Viyella Group. Shaw received an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow, where he also earned his Master of Arts (MA) in history and political economy.

