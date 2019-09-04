Sobhita Dhulipala Kidnaps Emraan Hashmi in New Trailer of Bard of Blood, Watch Here
Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her Netflix Original debut with 'Bard of Blood', starring Emraan Hashmi.
Sobhita Dhulipala.
Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala surely has the nation's attention now! The doe-eyed, talented actor turned heads when she appeared as Tara Khanna in the Amazon Prime original, directed by Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Srivastava, Prashant Nair and Nitya Mehra. The actor is now all set to make her Netflix Original debut with Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi.
The Netflix thriller, which also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Kriti Kulhari and Jaideep Ahlawat, is based on the book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. The Netflix series will track the life of an ex RAW agent Kabir Anand (Hashmi), who goes on a mission with two team members to rescue Indian spies captured in Balochistan.
Netflix India posted a new promo with Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays senior analyst Isha Khanna and accompanies Hashmi's Kabir Anand on the mission. In the promo, we see her kidnapping Hashmi by tasing him on the neck. We also see her telling that the mission is too deadly for a female spy, but going anyway. Sobhita continues her streak of portraying strong, smart women!
Check out the promo below:
View this post on Instagram
How to tell someone that you’re in love with them without getting beaten up? #AskingForAFriend. #bardofblood
The Netflix series will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The announcement of the series in Netflix was done in an epic battle of wits between Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Take a look at the trailer below:
Bard of Blood is slated to stream on Netflix on September 27, 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything We Know Till Now
- Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Dance Their Hearts Out During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Video
- Virat Kohli's Gesture of Taking Young Fan's Autograph Leaves Anushka Sharma Fangirling
- Why One Question Petrified Serena Williams After She Stormed Into US Open Semi-final
- Zao, a New Chinese AI App Lets You Swap Your Face With Any Celebrity in 8 Seconds