Sobhita Dhulipala Kidnaps Emraan Hashmi in New Trailer of Bard of Blood, Watch Here

Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala surely has the nation's attention now! The doe-eyed, talented actor turned heads when she appeared as Tara Khanna in the Amazon Prime original, directed by Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Srivastava, Prashant Nair and Nitya Mehra. The actor is now all set to make her Netflix Original debut with Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi.

The Netflix thriller, which also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Kriti Kulhari and Jaideep Ahlawat, is based on the book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. The Netflix series will track the life of an ex RAW agent Kabir Anand (Hashmi), who goes on a mission with two team members to rescue Indian spies captured in Balochistan.

Netflix India posted a new promo with Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays senior analyst Isha Khanna and accompanies Hashmi's Kabir Anand on the mission. In the promo, we see her kidnapping Hashmi by tasing him on the neck. We also see her telling that the mission is too deadly for a female spy, but going anyway. Sobhita continues her streak of portraying strong, smart women!

Check out the promo below:

The Netflix series will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The announcement of the series in Netflix was done in an epic battle of wits between Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Take a look:

Take a look at the trailer below:

Bard of Blood is slated to stream on Netflix on September 27, 2019.

