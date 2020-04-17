‘Social Distancing, Virtual Hugs’: How BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday Are Sticking Together In Lockdown

Bollywood starlets Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been best friends for a long time. Their social media feed bears testament to the close bond they share. While the duo was unable to catch up face to face due to the lockdown, Shanaya thought of sending some love to her bestie Ananya via internet.

Shanaya posted a throwback pic with the Student of the Year 2 actress on her Instagram story. The picture features both the ladies when they were kids, hugging each other with big smiles on their faces. Being the true millennial best friend that Ananya is, she shared the same on her Instagram story as well.

The adorable picture was captioned social distancing, along with an emoticon saying ‘virtual hugs’.

Daughters of Bollywood actors Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya and Shanaya have grown up together surrounded by the same crowd.

While both of the young ladies get captured together a lot, here are a few snippets from Ananya’s Instagram wall.



This was Ananya wishing her “soul sister” on her birthday last year. Or other photos where the two were raging “double trouble”.

double trouble ⚠️









We’ve been best friends for so long I can’t remember which one of us is the bad influence #KylieToMyKendall

The darling duo turns into a trio whenever Suhana Khan is in town. Ananya also has a name for their bond –the Charlie’s Angels.

Charlie's Angels #familyportrait @iamsrk









happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart ❤️ We love u Sueeeee #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback

Doesn't get much better than this ☝ #CharliesAngels







Having debuted only last year in SOTY 2, Ananya has a lot of upcoming projects in her kitty. After romancing Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan on the screen, she will be next seen acting opposite Ishaan Khatter, Vijay Devarakonda and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

