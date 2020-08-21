Social Media Flooded with Memes as Hindustani Bhau's Instagram Account is Suspended

Controversial YouTube figure and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau's (Vikas Fhatak) Instagram account has been suspended for violating community guidelines. His account was reported by several app users for promoting hate speech and violence. Comedian Kunal Kamra had also reported a video posted by Bhau on Twitter as he tagged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police.

"HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution (sic)," Kunal wrote on Twitter sharing a recent video posted by Bhau in which he can be seen trying to incite violence against those insulting the Hindu culture and gods.

HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process.Remarks like “System side main”are an insult to our constitution... pic.twitter.com/oeCfdGFRu5 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 18, 2020

Now, as Bhau's Instagram was suspended, many social media users made memes to troll him. Many were of the opinion that Bhau's recent video and many more he has made in the past are indeed controversial and divisive. Take a look at how Twitterati reacted after Bhau's Instagram was suspended.

Still Bhau think he is right #hindustanibhau pic.twitter.com/PTBhDhwnff — Shaikh Yaqoob (@yaqoob_pvt) August 20, 2020

Bhau is popular on YouTube for his videos that are mostly filled with abuses. He also participated in Bigg Boss 13 but failed to make it as one of the finalists.