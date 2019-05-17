English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Social Media has Been Terrible for My Generation, Says Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez will next be seen in the zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die.
Selena Gomez. (Image: AP)
Singer-actress Selena Gomez, 26, does not find social media suitable for the young generation as she feels it has devastating effects on them.
During the press conference of her zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die, Gomez, who has more than 150 million followers on Instagram, spoke about the harmful effects of social media on youth, reported guardian.com.
She said, "I think our world is going through a lot, obviously. But for my generation, specifically, social media has been terrible. They aren't really aware of the news or anything going on."
Gomez feels social media is responsible for spreading inaccurate information among people. "It's just—I don't want to say selfish because that feels rude—but it's dangerous, for sure. I don't think people are getting the right information sometimes."
On how to make Instagram a safe space, Gomez said it's "pretty impossible". "It is impossible to make it safe at this point. I'm grateful I have a platform. I don't do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. I see these young girls... I'll meet them at meet-and-greets, and they're just devastated by bullying and not having a voice.
"I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it," she added.
