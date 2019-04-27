Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Social Media is Stressed over the Fate of Their Favourite Starks

Twitter users are losing sleep over the fact that they might have to bid farewell to their favourite Starks soon.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 7:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Social Media is Stressed over the Fate of Their Favourite Starks
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
It's a dangerous week for the Starks. While Avengers Endgame's Stark, Tony Stark aka Iron Man will face the universe's most ambitious villain Thanos, the Stark family of Game of Thrones comprising of Sansa, Arya and Bran will battle the army of the dead, lead by the Night King.

While one or the other fan theory conveniently kills one these Starks, Twitter is just loosing over the fact they might have to bid farewell to their favourite character sooner than ever. Throughout the day, fans kept flooding the social media in the memory of these Starks, speculating that "they ain’t dead yet, but at least one of them will be this week".

One of the fans took to Twitter and wrote, "Between 'Game of Thrones' and 'Avengers: Endgame', I'm gonna call in sick on Monday. 'I gotta go to a funeral.' 'For who?' 'My imaginary friends'."

Another tweeted a picture with 'I am ready to get hurt again' written over it and captioned it as "Me going into this weekend knowing all my favourite Avengers and Game of Thrones characters that I’ve invested in for the past 7 years are about to die."

This has been coming a long time now, except no one realised it before and now there's a sudden panic on social media over the fate of the Starks.
















The catastrophic event has also brought GoT and MCU fans together.













Avengers: Endgame has hit the theaters today (April 26) while Game of Thrones season eight third episode will air on Monday (April 29).

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram