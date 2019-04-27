English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Social Media is Stressed over the Fate of Their Favourite Starks
Twitter users are losing sleep over the fact that they might have to bid farewell to their favourite Starks soon.
Image courtesy: Twitter
It's a dangerous week for the Starks. While Avengers Endgame's Stark, Tony Stark aka Iron Man will face the universe's most ambitious villain Thanos, the Stark family of Game of Thrones comprising of Sansa, Arya and Bran will battle the army of the dead, lead by the Night King.
While one or the other fan theory conveniently kills one these Starks, Twitter is just loosing over the fact they might have to bid farewell to their favourite character sooner than ever. Throughout the day, fans kept flooding the social media in the memory of these Starks, speculating that "they ain’t dead yet, but at least one of them will be this week".
One of the fans took to Twitter and wrote, "Between 'Game of Thrones' and 'Avengers: Endgame', I'm gonna call in sick on Monday. 'I gotta go to a funeral.' 'For who?' 'My imaginary friends'."
Another tweeted a picture with 'I am ready to get hurt again' written over it and captioned it as "Me going into this weekend knowing all my favourite Avengers and Game of Thrones characters that I’ve invested in for the past 7 years are about to die."
This has been coming a long time now, except no one realised it before and now there's a sudden panic on social media over the fate of the Starks.
The catastrophic event has also brought GoT and MCU fans together.
Avengers: Endgame has hit the theaters today (April 26) while Game of Thrones season eight third episode will air on Monday (April 29).
Episode 3 of #GameOfThrones and #AvengersEndgame in the same weekend... pic.twitter.com/ffho7LKJsu— Nick Collins (@TheBirdman_45) April 22, 2019
lol that face when #AvengersEndgame is released and then 3 days later The Battle of Winterfell is happening. NOPE. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/teof20M7Lf— t h o m a s | e n d g a m e (@RIPeterParker_) April 22, 2019
Between Game of Thrones on Sunday and Avengers: Endgame this weekend, I'm gonna call in sick on Monday.— Ferrett Steinmetz (@ferretthimself) April 22, 2019
"I gotta go to a funeral."
"For who?"
"My imaginary friends."
Realizing it will be more than one funeral pic.twitter.com/FNkWWd2dx5— Kristina (@houstoncoen) April 23, 2019
April 23, 2019
The catastrophic event has also brought GoT and MCU fans together.
How many Starks will be alive on Monday? pic.twitter.com/cHQKEIIeZ9— Ross Dillon! (@RossADillon) April 22, 2019
retweet to protect the starks this week pic.twitter.com/z3PhigNX6T— maia (@amidalastark) April 22, 2019
April 23, 2019
in loving memory of the starks. they ain’t dead yet, but at least one of them will be this week. pic.twitter.com/csFBEXOqP0— kaz saw endgame. (@galensdeathstar) April 24, 2019
Avengers: Endgame has hit the theaters today (April 26) while Game of Thrones season eight third episode will air on Monday (April 29).
