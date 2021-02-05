Social Media is Trying to Make You Feel Inferior, Says Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has questioned some of the trends shown by the education sector. In a conversation with CNN-News18’s Anand Narsimhan, Kher talked about the fascination for English.

He said, “Our textbooks are written by the British. Those countries like Japan and China, they don't care about which English word to speak and how. I say that the students who got their education in the Hindi medium are smarter and they want to do more. Look at the team which won the cricket match against Australia. It has a variety of people from different places of the country.”

He added, “Even Dhoni came from a small city. The American and British have done this to us to make us feel inferior. I am sorry to say this but even a few Lutyens’ people do this.”

He further said, “I have come from DAV School. We learn A B C D in the 5th standard. My education is from life. We should never feel inferior because we can't speak a particular language. It is just a tool for communication. These five star hotels also make us feel inferior. Social media is trying to make you feel inferior. We have to be real because that makes us original.”