Social Media Star Rowdy Baby Surya, Friend Sikka Sikandar Arrested for Promoting Vulgarity

Social media star Rowdy Baby Surya and her friend Sikka Sikandar have been arrested by Tamil Nadu police in Madurai for allegedly speaking against a YouTube channel run by a woman and posting obscene videos. They were arrested by police after a woman from the Periyanayakanpalayam area in Coimbatore lodged a police complaint against the duo for speaking inappropriately about a YouTube channel run by her.

Rowdy Baby Surya became a famous name in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore after her videos went viral on the now-banned Tiktok app. After the government of India banned Tiktok, she started making Instagram reel videos. According to police, she, along with her friend Sikandar, was regularly posting obscene videos and promoting vulgarity on Instagram. She has over 47,000 followers on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, a group of women in Chennai complained to the city Police Commissioner’s Office, seeking action against Surya. Now, she has been arrested following a complaint from a woman, police said.

The woman and her husband complained to the Coimbatore District Cyber Crime Police, alleging that Rowdy Baby Surya had spoken ill about her. The woman, in her complaint, said that a few days ago, Surya and his friend Sikka Sikander inappropriately criticised her and her YouTube channel.

Inspector Jayadevi has filed a case against Rowdy Baby Surya and Sikander under the Prevention of Violence Against Women Act and defamation using information technology on the orders of Coimbatore district superintendent of police (SP) S Selvanagarathinam.

Coimbatore Cyber Crime Police arrested Rowdy Baby Surya and his friend Sikander near Madurai. The duo also manages a YouTube channel. Police also said they were working to shut down their YouTube channel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.