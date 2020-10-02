Social Media Star Shayan Siddiqui to be Part of ALTBalaji Series Bang Baang

Shayan Siddiqui, a social media star who gained popularity for modeling, fitness photo blogging and lip-syncs, has been approached to play a pivotal role in the upcoming ALTBalaji series Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes.

According to reports, he has been approached for a pivotal role in the upcoming series. He will soon be seen on screen making web debut.

The teaser of the series has been released. It is a crime and action based thriller full of punches and punchlines.

Directed by Abhishek Kapur, Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes is scheduled to go on floors in September in Udaipur.

The series also stars Faisu and Ruhi Singh.

"Faisu has been a really close and dear friend to me. We share a very brotherly relation, and honestly, words can’t describe the relationship I share with him, it’s a soft-spoken bond," Shayan told a website.

Meanwhile, previously, Shayan was seen in music videos 'The Chamiya Song' by DJ Bravo and 'Let it go' by Badshah.

He has also participated in the country's first cruise reality show, Crusified.