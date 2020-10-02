MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Social Media Star Shayan Siddiqui to be Part of ALTBalaji Series Bang Baang

Social Media Star Shayan Siddiqui to be Part of ALTBalaji Series Bang Baang

Shayan Siddiqui, a social media star, has been approached for a pivotal role in the upcoming ALTBalaji series Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes.

Shayan Siddiqui, a social media star who gained popularity for modeling, fitness photo blogging and lip-syncs, has been approached to play a pivotal role in the upcoming ALTBalaji series Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes.

According to reports, he has been approached for a pivotal role in the upcoming series. He will soon be seen on screen making web debut.

The teaser of the series has been released. It is a crime and action based thriller full of punches and punchlines.

Directed by Abhishek Kapur, Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes is scheduled to go on floors in September in Udaipur.

The series also stars Faisu and Ruhi Singh.

"Faisu has been a really close and dear friend to me. We share a very brotherly relation, and honestly, words can’t describe the relationship I share with him, it’s a soft-spoken bond," Shayan told a website.

Meanwhile, previously, Shayan was seen in music videos 'The Chamiya Song' by DJ Bravo and 'Let it go' by Badshah.

He has also participated in the country's first cruise reality show, Crusified.

Next Story
Loading