Social Media Users Disappointed as Akshay Kumar Ignores Fan at Airport

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar‘s fans can’t be put in numbers. As soon as fans see him, they ask for selfies and autographs. While on many occasions, the actor fulfils their wishes, there are times fans have to go back empty-handed. Recently, a girl could not stop herself from going near her favourite actor when she saw Akshay, but social media users did not like the kind of reaction the actor gave.

These days, Akshay is doing one film after another and that’s why the actor keeps shuttling between India and other countries to complete the shoot. Recently when he returned from London, a fan came running towards him at the airport. She said she was a big fan of the actor. However, Akshay took a few steps back, sat in the car and went away completely ignoring her. The actor’s team was also present there at the time. The entire incident was captured by the paparazzi and shared on social media.

After watching the video on social media, users expressed their disappointment with Akshay. One of the users said that why so much attitude. Another user wrote that Bollywood runs from the money that it makes from tickets bought by fans. “Kindly respect the fans". A third user wrote why people — like the girl — were begging and saying that she was his fan. Addressing the actor, he wrote that it does not matter to him and he does not care.

Akshay was seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a cap and mask that covered his face. Akshay’s recent film “Bell Bottom" has been appreciated by the fans.

